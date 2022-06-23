Executive Wealth Management LLC Has $2.90 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New World Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 0.4% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 56,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,641,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.5% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in PayPal by 5.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 50,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock opened at $72.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.47 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $84.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.71.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

