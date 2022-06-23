Executive Wealth Management LLC Has $8.21 Million Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $8,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 332.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,786 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 15,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 86,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 97,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 66,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 9,234 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

Shares of RTX opened at $92.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

