Executive Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $446,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $59,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7,526.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 276,448 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 90,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,579,000 after purchasing an additional 10,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.94.

Mastercard stock opened at $316.15 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $303.65 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $307.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $344.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

