Executive Wealth Management LLC Purchases 116 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $7,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TRV. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.85.

NYSE TRV opened at $163.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.70. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.40 and a 52-week high of $187.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.52. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 23.54%.

In related news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total transaction of $461,388.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,703.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $971,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,453,571.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,894 shares of company stock valued at $8,451,233 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

