Executive Wealth Management LLC Purchases 35,650 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 142.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,650 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,837,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,783,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277,446 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,680,903 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,861,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,113 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,956,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,871,748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177,219 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,885,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,853,395,000 after acquiring an additional 593,949 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,566,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,190,178,000 after buying an additional 92,069 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.79.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,522,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 79,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,560,700 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $83.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.86. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.43 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.31 and a 200 day moving average of $112.60.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

