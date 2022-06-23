Executive Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,650 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN opened at $286.40 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $268.17 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $295.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $330.28. The firm has a market cap of $181.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,269,352.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACN. Bank of America dropped their price target on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.85.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

