Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Director David W. Faeder Purchases 10,565 Shares

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) Director David W. Faeder bought 10,565 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.84 per share, with a total value of $1,012,549.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,467.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $94.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.09. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $92.02 and a 1 year high of $140.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 26.80%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FRT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $128.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

