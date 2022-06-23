Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned 1.14% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 34,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period.

Shares of FLTB stock opened at $48.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.24. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.12 and a twelve month high of $52.66.

