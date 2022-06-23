First Affirmative Financial Network Boosts Stake in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN)

First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,559 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Horizon Technology Finance were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Store Inc. purchased a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,252 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 41,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the period. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Savage purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.23 per share, for a total transaction of $122,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $611,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $45,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 162,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,035.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 26,464 shares of company stock valued at $319,271. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HRZN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Compass Point raised Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

HRZN stock opened at $11.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $267.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.23. Horizon Technology Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $19.08.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 41.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.76%. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is 96.77%.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

