First Affirmative Financial Network Has $228,000 Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,085 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 95,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,079 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of AMD opened at $83.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.43 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.60. The firm has a market cap of $135.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at $510,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,146 shares of company stock worth $8,560,700. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMD. Barclays cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.79.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.