First Affirmative Financial Network Trims Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

First Affirmative Financial Network lessened its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,271 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USB stock opened at $46.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $44.79 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.43. The company has a market capitalization of $69.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on USB. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

