First American Trust FSB Sells 113 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

First American Trust FSB lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,605,982,000 after buying an additional 3,186,848 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,231,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,788,000 after purchasing an additional 803,958 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,247,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,118,000 after purchasing an additional 753,750 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 245.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 609,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,178,000 after purchasing an additional 432,692 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,286.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 353,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,008,000 after purchasing an additional 338,487 shares during the period.

VO opened at $195.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $214.47 and a 200-day moving average of $230.02. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $188.89 and a 52 week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

