First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Stock Position Raised by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $40.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.74. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $38.08 and a 52 week high of $56.58.

