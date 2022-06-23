Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires 2,166 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 0.6% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VYM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,344,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 219.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 25,701 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 139,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,385,000 after purchasing an additional 61,515 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $100.48 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.63 and a 1 year high of $115.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.33.

