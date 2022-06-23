Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,801 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 72,680 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 31.7% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% during the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 108,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263,517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVS opened at $91.29 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $79.33 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The stock has a market cap of $119.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.42.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,202.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,659 shares of company stock valued at $7,882,993. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.05.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

