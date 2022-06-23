Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys 345 Shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned about 2.12% of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF worth $5,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMOG. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000.

Get VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SMOG opened at $125.17 on Thursday. VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $111.46 and a 52 week high of $179.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.00.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.