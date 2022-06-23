Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys 55,163 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 206.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,163 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000.

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $34.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.83. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.47 and a 1-year high of $45.90.

