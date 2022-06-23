Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 93.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,755 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $4,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,850,000. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 234,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,492,000 after acquiring an additional 112,175 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 15,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 170,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $41.10 on Thursday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $39.96 and a 12 month high of $53.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.31 and a 200-day moving average of $48.37.

