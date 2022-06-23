Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Grows Position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 673.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Shares of XYLD stock opened at $42.40 on Thursday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.79 and a fifty-two week high of $51.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.93.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.