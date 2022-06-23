Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 97.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,429 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 0.8% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $8,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 930.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $28.67 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $38.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.80.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.