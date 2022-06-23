Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 182.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $110.75 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.21.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.