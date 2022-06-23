Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $3.03 Million Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,653 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,103,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,784 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,308,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,821,000 after purchasing an additional 321,697 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 2,303,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,853,000 after purchasing an additional 55,008 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,264,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,862,000 after purchasing an additional 130,327 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 413.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,357,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,741 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $50.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.53. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

