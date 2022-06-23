Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $3.64 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,423,682,000 after acquiring an additional 970,944 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,505,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,334,732,000 after acquiring an additional 304,235 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,258,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $610,060,000 after acquiring an additional 207,228 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,908,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $569,441,000 after acquiring an additional 359,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,578,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,087,000 after acquiring an additional 176,331 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $90.05 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $86.63 and a twelve month high of $116.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.54.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

