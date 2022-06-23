Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $3.89 Million Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 123,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,340,000 after buying an additional 10,552 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 44,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 108.2% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 14,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 228.6% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $114.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.39. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.01 and a 52 week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.