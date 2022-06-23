Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $5.20 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $5,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 686,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,236,000 after buying an additional 351,376 shares in the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 37,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 6,762 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 62,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 132,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,290,000 after buying an additional 7,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $68.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.28. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

