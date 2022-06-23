Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $6.91 Million Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,426 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $6,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 4,295,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,721,000 after acquiring an additional 68,982 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,209,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,122,000 after acquiring an additional 97,493 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,205,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,934,000 after acquiring an additional 750,056 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $51,901,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 899,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,675,000 after acquiring an additional 44,402 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FBND opened at $46.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.51 and its 200-day moving average is $50.01. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $53.97.

