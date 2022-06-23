Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 339,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.40% of Tekla Life Sciences Investors worth $5,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 23,731 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HQL opened at $13.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.88 and its 200 day moving average is $16.66. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $22.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Profile

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

