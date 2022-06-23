Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Reduces Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,356 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 606.5% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter.

GDX stock opened at $30.08 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.69. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $41.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

