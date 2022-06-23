Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,010 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IUSG. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6,837.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 945,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 931,644 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,523,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,204,000 after purchasing an additional 342,737 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,163,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,423,000 after purchasing an additional 321,887 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 958,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,824,000 after purchasing an additional 295,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,072,000.

NASDAQ IUSG opened at $83.14 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.84 and a 1 year high of $117.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

