Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 19,411 Shares of Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 573,246 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 19,411 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund were worth $4,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 5.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 601,870 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 29,395 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 344,920 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 5.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 114,997 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $832,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,422 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period.

Pioneer High Income Fund stock opened at $6.96 on Thursday. Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.26.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.78%.

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

