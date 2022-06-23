Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 42,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,281,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.85% of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 33,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 22,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 11,678 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXY opened at $68.74 on Thursday. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a 1-year low of $68.48 and a 1-year high of $86.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.53.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.