Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 66.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339,557 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $6,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 263.9% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $80,000.

SPTL stock opened at $32.62 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.61. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $43.95.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

