FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Stock Holdings Reduced by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FMC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,158,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth about $134,358,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,890,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,638,000 after acquiring an additional 781,663 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth about $67,306,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 918,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,718,000 after acquiring an additional 540,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on FMC from $136.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on FMC in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on FMC from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.57.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $119,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,061.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock opened at $107.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.82. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $87.27 and a 12 month high of $140.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.19. FMC had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

