Foundation Resource Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,014 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.3% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,492,430,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,404,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,205,126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,804,677 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,253,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,473,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349,689 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,125,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,794,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,406,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $43.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.24 and a 200 day moving average of $53.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $180.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.02 and a twelve month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

