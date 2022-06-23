Foundation Resource Management Inc. Trims Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 215,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 2.7% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $17,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. ACG Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 87,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 300,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,756,000 after purchasing an additional 11,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 77,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRK opened at $89.16 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $94.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.17. The stock has a market cap of $225.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.37%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.60.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

