Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Purchased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,084,508 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,515 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $30,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group raised its position in Franklin Resources by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 23,131 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Franklin Resources by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,612 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. RK Asset Management LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 0.3% in the first quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 150,994 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Franklin Resources by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,246 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Shares of BEN stock opened at $24.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.98. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.13. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 31.18%.

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 998,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $12,249,999.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,079,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,757,759.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $73,264.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,292.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BEN. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

About Franklin Resources (Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.