FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

RAIL stock opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.23. FreightCar America has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $7.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.39.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $93.24 million for the quarter. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 3,048.14% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FreightCar America will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider W Matthew Tonn bought 9,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $34,278.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,481. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Benavides Alejandro Gil acquired 47,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $174,233.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 84,490 shares of company stock valued at $309,456. Insiders own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAIL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 69.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 693,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 285,119 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its position in FreightCar America by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 671,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 57,160 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in FreightCar America during the first quarter worth about $1,468,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FreightCar America in the first quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in FreightCar America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $369,000. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

