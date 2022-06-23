Fruth Investment Management Boosts Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Fruth Investment Management lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 116.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,538 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $414,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 76.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 26,156 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 300,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,756,000 after purchasing an additional 11,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.6% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.60.

MRK opened at $89.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.17. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

