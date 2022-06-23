FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for FuelCell Energy in a report released on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for FuelCell Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FCEL. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $3.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 7.41 and a quick ratio of 6.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average of $5.02. FuelCell Energy has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $11.63.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.32 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.76% and a negative net margin of 120.33%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 238.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,592,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,882,000 after buying an additional 3,237,309 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,638,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,347,765 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $197,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,778 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,457,697 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,580,000 after acquiring an additional 907,953 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,606,175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,252,000 after acquiring an additional 760,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.