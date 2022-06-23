FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI) Issued By National Bank Financial

Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Minera Alamos in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 21st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Egilo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Minera Alamos’ current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share.

CVE MAI opened at C$0.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$237.70 million and a P/E ratio of 132.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.57. Minera Alamos has a 12-month low of C$0.49 and a 12-month high of C$0.73.

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora.

