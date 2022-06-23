FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nestlé in a research report issued on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now forecasts that the company will earn $4.82 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.11. The consensus estimate for Nestlé’s current full-year earnings is $4.99 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nestlé’s FY2023 earnings at $5.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.05 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Nestlé from €50.00 ($52.63) to €51.00 ($53.68) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Nestlé from CHF 96 to CHF 98 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from CHF 132 to CHF 135 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 135 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $113.71 on Wednesday. Nestlé has a one year low of $106.67 and a one year high of $141.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.96 and a 200-day moving average of $127.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 45.6% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 30.8% in the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 2.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 101,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé in the third quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé in the fourth quarter worth $705,000. Institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

