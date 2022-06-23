FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nestlé in a research report issued on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now forecasts that the company will earn $4.82 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.11. The consensus estimate for Nestlé’s current full-year earnings is $4.99 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nestlé’s FY2023 earnings at $5.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.05 EPS.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Nestlé from €50.00 ($52.63) to €51.00 ($53.68) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Nestlé from CHF 96 to CHF 98 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from CHF 132 to CHF 135 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 135 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.80.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 45.6% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 30.8% in the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 2.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 101,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé in the third quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé in the fourth quarter worth $705,000. Institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
Nestlé Company Profile
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.
