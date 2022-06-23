FY2022 EPS Estimates for Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Capgemini in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Brennan now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.07 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.05. The consensus estimate for Capgemini’s current full-year earnings is $2.10 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capgemini’s FY2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Capgemini in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capgemini presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

OTCMKTS:CGEMY opened at $36.70 on Wednesday. Capgemini has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $49.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.09.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a $0.3727 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

