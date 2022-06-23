FY2022 EPS Estimates for Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Lifted by National Bank Financial

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Shaw Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, June 19th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.23. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Shaw Communications’ current full-year earnings is $1.26 per share.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also commented on SJR. StockNews.com raised Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of NYSE:SJR opened at $28.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.66. Shaw Communications has a 52-week low of $25.63 and a 52-week high of $31.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0767 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is currently 59.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Shaw Communications by 47.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,381,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,641 shares during the period. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. grew its holdings in Shaw Communications by 18.5% in the first quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 385,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,949,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Shaw Communications by 221.3% in the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Shaw Communications by 255.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 113,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 81,673 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $3,883,000. 56.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shaw Communications (Get Rating)

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.