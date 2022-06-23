FY2023 Earnings Estimate for United Utilities Group PLC Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY)

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for United Utilities Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.29. The consensus estimate for United Utilities Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United Utilities Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

UUGRY opened at $24.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.29. United Utilities Group has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $31.14.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.6811 per share. This is an increase from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.09%.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

