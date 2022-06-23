FY2023 EPS Estimates for Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Glencore in a report issued on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the energy company will earn $2.44 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.28. The consensus estimate for Glencore’s current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Glencore’s FY2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GLNCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Glencore from GBX 650 ($7.96) to GBX 630 ($7.72) in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 590 ($7.23) to GBX 580 ($7.10) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 623 ($7.63) to GBX 620 ($7.59) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 730 ($8.94) to GBX 770 ($9.43) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $640.00.

OTCMKTS:GLNCY opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. Glencore has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.221 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

