Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,048 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $144,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,255,982.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLPI opened at $45.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.48. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.98 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 42.79%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.18%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GLPI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.88.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

