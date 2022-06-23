Gavin Wallace Hewitt Purchases 23,541 Shares of The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART) Stock

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART – Get Rating) insider Gavin Wallace Hewitt purchased 23,541 shares of Artisanal Spirits stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of £14,830.83 ($18,166.13).
LON ART opened at GBX 60 ($0.73) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £41.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.14. The Artisanal Spirits Company plc has a 12 month low of GBX 58 ($0.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 118 ($1.45). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 78.06.
