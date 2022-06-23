Gavin Wallace Hewitt Purchases 23,541 Shares of The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART) Stock

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART – Get Rating) insider Gavin Wallace Hewitt purchased 23,541 shares of Artisanal Spirits stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of £14,830.83 ($18,166.13).

LON ART opened at GBX 60 ($0.73) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £41.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.14. The Artisanal Spirits Company plc has a 12 month low of GBX 58 ($0.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 118 ($1.45). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 78.06.

About Artisanal Spirits

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc curates and sells premium single cask scotch malt whisky and other spirits to its members in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company creates small batches of blended malt whiskies, grain whiskies, rum, and gin under the J.G. Thomson brand. It sells its products online under The Scotch Malt Whisky Society brand name.

