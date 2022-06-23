General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on General Electric from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.36.

GE opened at $64.54 on Thursday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $64.17 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.76.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.99%.

In other news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,435,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John S. Slattery bought 3,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $270,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

