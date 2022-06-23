Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Acquired by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,081,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,139,431,000 after buying an additional 284,554 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,675,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $655,441,000 after purchasing an additional 46,060 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,153,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $441,547,000 after purchasing an additional 161,986 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 10.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,814,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,010,000 after purchasing an additional 173,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,516,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $212,664,000 after purchasing an additional 48,510 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.75.

NYSE GPC opened at $131.62 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $115.63 and a fifty-two week high of $142.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.52 and a 200-day moving average of $131.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

