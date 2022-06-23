Gibraltar Industries, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Gibraltar Industries in a report issued on Tuesday, June 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.18. The consensus estimate for Gibraltar Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.30 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.88 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $39.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Gibraltar Industries has a 12-month low of $36.86 and a 12-month high of $79.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROCK. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 34.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 257,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,080,000 after buying an additional 66,535 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 384,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,499,000 after buying an additional 47,354 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 18,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Linda Kristine Myers acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.16 per share, with a total value of $61,056.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,983.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

